DETAILS: Asantewaa, Ama Official and Kay Verli appears in Court – VIDEO

We all thought the silence from both camps has brought the once trending issue to a hiatus but it looks like we were wrong as new sources claims otherwise.

According to a video sighted on the page of instagram blogger, @thosecalledcelebrities, popular Tiktoker, Asantewaa, her brother, Kay Verli and controversial Ama Official appeared in court to answer questions.

In the court proceedings, It was confirmed and found out that Asantewaa is behind the leak private video of Ama Official that trended some weeks ago. According to court papers, Asantewaa paid someone to leak the video as a form of punishment to Ama Official.

However, Asantewaa apologized for her actions in the court room and said she did all that to defend the only brother she has on earth since she has lost both parents.

Asantewaa and Kay Verli are set to be slapped with a fine or a sentence which we’ll follow and share with you as soon as it drops.

Watch the video below