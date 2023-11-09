“I’m a human being”: Asantewaa breaks down in tears over hateful comments against her – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Young and beautiful Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa, has lamented the continuous hateful comments targeting her personality.

The TikTok influencer who rose to prominence through the short-form video hosting app during the height of the lockdown in Ghana, established a social media brand with short videos to entertain fans.

In an emotional video, Asantewaa had a breakdown over what she says are jealous comments from haters targeted at tarnishing her brand.

“I’m a human being. You folks are even jealous of my detractors’ harsh comments. I don’t know why there is so much hatred against me. You don’t do what you’re doing to me to others,” she said while in tears.

Watch the video below