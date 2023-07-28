- Advertisement -

In the past few days, popular Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, and her brother Kay Verli have been embroiled in a negative trending saga on the internet.

It all began when an aspiring TikTok influencer known as Ama Official who happens to be just 17 years old, visited Kay Verli’s home seeking assistance in gaining popularity on social media.

Unfortunately, the situation took a dark turn as Kay Verli allegedly took advantage of the young girl and engaged in sexual activities with her.

Following their encounter, Kay Verli purportedly gave Ama Official a paltry Ghc150, instructing her to use the money to pay for a guest house and the remainder for her transportation from Accra to Obuasi.

Feeling exploited and upset, Ama Official reached out to Asantewaa to share her distress over her brother’s actions. In response, an infuriated Asantewaa reacted by insulting and threatening to leak Ama Official’s nude videos.

Eventually, the explicit videos of Ama Official were indeed leaked online, and Asantewaa has been accused of being behind the viral footage.

The unfolding situation has caused public outrage and sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing their dismay over the alleged misconduct of the TikToker.

After days of being tight-lipped over the issue, Asantewaa has finally broken her silence denying her involvement in the leak of the obscene video.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a couple of videos showing Ama Official admitting that one of her friends named Ama Little was behind the leak and not her as purported.

In the now-deleted post, she wrote: “Please take note.. The girl already had an idea about her videos. Second slide shows a convo between the girl and one Naa lady. Please ignore all attention seekers and everyone who never waited to hear my side”

Watch the video below

This reaction from Asantewaa seeks to give clarification on the false speculations being peddled on social media and news portals.