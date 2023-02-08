Asantewaa captured deep kissing Umar Krupp in latest video

Ghanaian Actress and TikToker Asantewaa is in the news again for the wrong and bad reasons.

She has been receiving backlash over how she goes about her things on social media but Asantewaa seems to care less about what people say.

In the latest video, the TikTok star shared a video of herself kissing and getting intimate on set with Ghanaian actor and producer Umar Krupp.

As seen in the clip, Asantewaa (a married woman) relaxed her body on Umar and tilted her head to face the mouth of the actor and kissed him.

The video since it was published online has received mixed reactions. Netizens have expressed their disappointment at Asantewaa for kissing another man knowing well she’s married.

They argue that the Tiktoker could have acted on the kissing role rather than sharing a real deep kiss with Umar Krupp.

Watch the Video Below