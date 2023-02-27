Asantewaa clashes with a police officer on her way to work

- Advertisement -

Actress and socialite Asantewaa has taken to her Snapchat story to detail her encounter with a police officer on her way to work.

Many a time, some police officers on the road after scrutinizing your documents on the road still want to make money which in this case is referred to as a bribe before they allow you to journey on.

Drivers have in time without number complained about some of these challenges they encounter at the hands of some policemen. Asantewaa has had her share of distressing experiences with a police officer on her way to work.

The socialite chronicled her bad experience on the way on her snap. According to her, one Chief Inspector Mensah stopped her on her way and asked her to produce her license.

The police officer after checking told Asantewaa that her license has not been validated and therefore she should give him money and let her pass.

Unwilling to continue the cantankerous bribery train, Asantewaa resisted and failed to offer any bribe. An angry Inspector Mensah signed and wrote on a paper and handed it over to Asantewaa to meet her in court.

