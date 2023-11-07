type here...
“I’m hurt and heartbroken” – Asantewaa finally reacts to her banned TikTok account and what happened- VIDEO

What happened to Asantewaa’s TikTok account?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Young and beautiful Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa has finally reacted to getting banned from her TikTok page and what really happened.

A few days ago, we reported that Asantewaa’s TikTok account with over 3 million followers has been banned but the reasons were yet to be made privy to us.

But it was suspected that the account was banned after several people reported it which goes against the community policy of TikTok.

Reacting to the news in a self-recorded video shared on Ghape verified instagram account, Asantewaa revealed how hurt she was to know that an account she has used many years to build has been banned.

According to her, she sacrificed a lot of her time to ensure that her active followers had new contents on daily basis.

Asantewaa further revealed how some of her haters who have been constantly attacking her are happy about her predicament.

Watch the video below

