The marriage of Tiktok star Asantewaa and her husband has once again found its way into the media space.

Asantewaa after gaining stardom through TikTok has been hit with a lot of allegations including cheating and aborting pregnancy for other men.

Some netizens claimed she is barren because she has no child with her husband despite being married for several years and this they believe is a result of her constant abortions in the past.

According to the new report we are picking up, Asantewaa and her husband are in a contract marriage.

It’s alleged that her husband is impotent and that there is no love between the two of them but Asantewaa is just acting as his wife.

The source mentioned that Asantewaa’s husband is fully aware of the extra-marital affair of the TikTok star but he is silent about it because he has nothing to do about it.

