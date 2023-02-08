Asantewaa left speechless after sighting her lookalike on Instagram

Asantewaa is the latest celebrity to see her lookalike. She is also the by far the socialite who seems proud to see her lookalike.

Unlike others, Asantewaa has shared a video of a lady who shares a striking resemblance to her.

One could mistake the lookalike for Asantewaa herself if critical attention is not paid to knowing the true difference between them.

The Asantewaa lookalike, identified as Akosua, recently got married and had her videos emerging online.

The videos showed her rocking colourful kente with short hair looking just like Asantewaa.

Asantewaa shared the video on her Instagram page while expressing her surprise and described the resemblance as a ‘serious’ one also stating that she thought it was her own wedding when she saw the video.

