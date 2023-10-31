type here...
Asantewaa lied, she's not barren but rather heavily pregnant - Netizens claims
Entertainment

Asantewaa lied, she’s not barren but rather heavily pregnant – Netizens claims

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
In a self-recorded video, the controversial TikTok star, Asantewaa lamented about how her fellow women called her barren for not giving birth despite being married for 7 years as reported by Ghpage.com.

According to her, she had decided to accept the fact that she is a barren woman as a result of all the trolls that she was receiving.

But it seems cybernauts and netizens think otherwise as the claim that Asantewaa was heavily pregnant when they saw her in town a few days ago.

They wondered why she would accept her fate as a barren woman when she was heavily pregnant.

The TikTok influencer is known for always seeking for attention and validation from the public.

As a result, some people suggested that since she hasn’t been in the news for a while now, she is doing whatever it takes to become famous.

