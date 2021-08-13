- Advertisement -

A suspected thief has died after he was beaten by an angry mob at Manso Atwere in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased’s alleged accomplice was also beaten to a pulp by the mob and has been hospitalized while another managed to escape.

The two were alleged to have stolen gold at the Napoleon Mining Site in the area.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A video showing the incident has been circulating online.

The body of the deceased, Ernest Kwabena Poku, has been deposited at the St. Martin’s Hospital at Agroyesum for preservation and autopsy.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since commenced investigations into the death of Ernest Kwabena Poku.

Providing an update on the incident, the public relations officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said one of the assailants, Kwame Dapaah, has been arrested while one other person is on the run.

The arrested suspect is currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

The owner of the mining concession was also invited by the police to assist with investigations “and is cooperating in that regard,” according to ASP Godwin Ahianyo.

One other person, identified only as Culture, is also on the run.