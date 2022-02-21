type here...
“I can’t stop ashawo because my boobs have fallen like slippers” – Lady reveals why she won’t stop selling her body (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A lady who is a sex worker has finally opened up on why she can’t stop selling her body although she has received numerous forms of advice from her friend and family.

According to this lady, she can’t stop selling her body because her boobs have already fallen flat like slippers hence she’s much aware it will be very difficult for her to find a man to marry.

The lady also revealed in the emotional video that she’s aware her prime has passed hence she has to stick to her ashawo business to earn a 3 square meal.

Although the video might appear hilarious but it’s saddening at the same time. With no education and skill, this young and beautiful lady has to sleep around for her entire life to afford basic necessities.

Check out the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

