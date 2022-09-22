- Advertisement -

The General Secretary for the opposition party National Democratic Congress – NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has set records straight on his decision with respect to his current position in the party.

According to him, he will not seek re-election when the party goes to congress on December 17. Asiedu Nketia explained that it is time for him to make way for others to take over the administration of the party.

“Age plays a major role in everything. This job of a General Secretary involves a lot; your time, and energy, among others.

I have considered all these, and I am of the firm view that I won’t contest again. What I am saying is that I won’t seek re-election as General Secretary,” Mr Nketiah said in an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold.

Asiedu Nketiah became NDC General Secretary in 2005. He has led his party through many victories and has become one of the strong figures in the NDC party. His name is most revered.