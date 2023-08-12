- Advertisement -

A pregnant woman overjoyed by the expectation of delivering a set of twins took to social media to share her joy with internet users.

According to the young expectant mother, she was blessed with two babies after she prayed to God to give her a child, describing her pregnancy as a miracle.

Taking to TikTok, she shared a video of herself about a week ago looking heavily pregnant as she danced happily with her baby bump exposed.

She hinted in the caption attached to the video that she was carrying twins.

In another set of videos shared just a day ago, she showed off the beautiful babies she had delivered as she prepared for their naming ceremony.

Watch the videos below

Several reactions have trailed the videos with scores of netizens taking to her comment section to congratulate the expectant mother on her safe delivery.