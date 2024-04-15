type here...
Aspiring MP for Dome Kwabenya, Mike Oquaye Jnr seen washing underwear as he goes on campaign (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
As expected during every election year, aspiring politicians go to great lengths to win the hearts and votes of the electorate.

These individuals will do anything to secure a vote, showing remarkable dedication and effort during their campaigns.

However, once they attain power, they often seem to forget about the voters who helped put them there, leaving many feeling neglected and ignored.

As the 2024 election approaches, we’re seeing familiar scenes of political theatrics as candidates pull out all the stops to gain support.

In a recent viral video, Mike Oquaye Jnr, who is vying for a seat in Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, is depicted washing underwear as part of his campaign strategy.

During his campaign, Mike Oquaye enthusiastically joined a woman washing clothes, showcasing a hands-on approach and garnering cheers from his team.

The video has sparked heated discussions, with many questioning the sincerity and effectiveness of such gestures from aspiring politicians.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Source:GHPAGE

