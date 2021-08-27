- Advertisement -

The Assin Praso Police Command in the Assin North District in the Central Region has arrested a 27-year-old man whose name is given as Agya Asuo after human skulls were found in his room at Assin Bereku.

The suspect was apprehended by the police on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the Assemblyman for the area Charles Saasi said before the skull is buried, the Chiefs in the area will have to pour libation and perform other rituals.

He added that the suspect Agya Asuo is alleged to be mentally impaired.

Police have started investigations into the incident.

This development comes few days after the police arrested Richard Appiah, a 28-year-old footballer who is believed to have murdered the three people.

He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The three victims are 12 and 15 years old young men and another yet-to-be-identified man.