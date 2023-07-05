type here...
Assin Dansame: 50-year-old woman killed; Her heart, vajayjay, & other body parts removed

A 50-year-old woman has been butchered at Assin Dansame in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

It is unclear who murdered the deceased known as Esi Dzodzo and removed some of her body parts including her vagina and heart and took them away.

Reports gathered indicate that the deceased on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, went to a palm oil mill at dawn to work as she does always but while gathering palm nuts she was attacked and killed.

The single mother of two, had her head smashed with an object and was hacked several times leading to her instant death, after which the aforementioned body parts were removed.

The incident was reported to the Assin Praso Police who went to the crime scene and conveyed the body to the Assin Fosu St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Police have commenced an investigation into the case and have vowed to arrest the perpetrators to face the law.

    TODAY

    Wednesday, July 5, 2023
    Accra
