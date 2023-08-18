type here...
“At the age of 14, I was sponsoring Samini’s music career” – Nation sponsor, Ayisha Modi brags again

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ayisha Modi, the well-known Ghanaian socialite, has once again stunned the public with her candid revelations.

This time, her spotlight is on her teenage years, where she took on a role that impacted the career of one of Ghanaian reggae dancehall act, Samini.
Ayisha Modi’s revelation has shed light on her deep-rooted connection to the music industry, dating back to when she was just 14 years old.

The socialite unveiled that during her early teenage years, she was more than just a mere observer of the music scene; she was actively involved in supporting the musical journey of none other than Samini himself.

At a tender age when most youngsters are focused on school and hobbies, Ayisha Modi managed to form connections with prominent musicians, with Samini being one of them. Her unwavering passion for music and her innate understanding of its impact led her to allocate the money she earned to aid Samini’s musical pursuits.

In an interview on OBI TV, Ayisha Modi said, “By the age of 14, I used to walk with musicians like Samini, and I used to sponsor Samini’s music career. I paid for their studio time anytime they had a studio session. Sometimes, when my mother sends me on an errand to the market, I use the money to sponsor Samini, then I will lie to her that the money got missing.”

Ayisha also explained that her actions were not just about Samini but were a way of sharing her God-given gift to help talented people who couldn’t afford to pursue their dreams.

