“At your age, you don’t have money?” – Lady confronts her boyfriend for being broke (VIDEO)

A video has popped up and sparked conversations on social media concerning the essence of a woman in a relationship.

The video showed the moment where a Nigerian lady was seen confronting her broke boyfriend, who was unable to provide food for her despite her being hungry.

In the said video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, the beautiful lady was calmly seated beside her boyfriend while she spoke to him, asking why he is broke.

She was heard saying, ‘At this age, you do not have money,’ while she continued to touch him in a bid to make him find money for her so she could eat something.

The young man, however, maintained in the video that he does not have money and there is nothing he can do, but the lady remained adamant, maintaining that she is hungry and wants to eat something.

Check out the sad moment below