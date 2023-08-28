ATTENTION: Game Park Lottery looking for player who won Gh1 Billion but cannot be reached

A new lottery game in Ghana, dubbed the Game Park is in a wild search for one of their customers who they claim won Gh108,000 but cannot be reached to retrieve his winnings.

Accord to them, Stephen, with his surname withheld for security reasons won the said amount with Gh20 on Friday, 25th August 2023 during their 9am Draw.

Efforts to reach him Ahmad proven to be vain at the moment and they also cannot pay such a month into his Mobile Money Wallet as it surpasses the threshold.

However, they are still on the haunt for hom to claim his winnings as his phone is switched off at the moment.