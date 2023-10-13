- Advertisement -

New information keeps coming up regarding the death of the late CEO of KikiBees identified as Bennet Adomah Agyekum who was murdered almost a week ago at his residence.

When the news of his death was first reported online, Ibrah One revealed that he was killed because of a business transaction and allegedly snitching on his way back home after chilling with some friends at his lounge.

The Police in their statement also said they found him lying in a pool of blood at a residence in Madina and that they had arrested his girlfriend identified as Yandeh Joof.

Well, in an audio which is currently available on social media, the alleged girlfriend could be heard speaking with a man on the phone who has also been identified as Lyon.

The late KikiBees could be heard speaking in the background and sounded very angry.

Yandeh Joof in the conversation was also heard asking Lyon to hurry to the house since things were getting worse and she had the keys to the doors but didn’t want to open them for him.

Listen to the audio below:

The Police is still investigating the cause of death for the businessman who died barely 24 hours after touching down in Ghana.