Augustine Eguavoen resigns as head coach of the Super Eagles

Nigeria News

By Albert
Augustine Eguavoen, the head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, has resigned.

This comes after Ghana’s Black Stars denied Nigeria a spot in Qatar 2022 in the final playoff round.

After former coach Gernot Rohr was fired owing to poor results in the first round of FIFA World Cup qualifications, Eguavoen took over as coach of the Super Eagles before AFCON 2021.

Eguavoen, a former Super Eagles fullback, stepped down after Nigeria’s AFCON Round 16 exit in Cameroon but was rehired to oversee the final playoff round against Ghana.

Nigeria was eliminated by the away goal rule after drawing 1-1 at home in the return leg after a scoreless first leg in Ghana.

Before losing to Ghana, the Super Eagles were trying to qualify for their fourth consecutive World Cup finals.

