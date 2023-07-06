type here...
Auntie Bee confesses to having sex with Asamoah Gyan [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Auntie Bee and Asamoah Gyan
Veteran Ghanaian actress Harriet Naa Akleh Okanteh, popularly known as Auntie Bee, has stirred mixed reactions following her recent comment about her relationship with ex-Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan.

You may recall that in March this year, she confessed her obsession with the retired Ghana International disclosing she’s madly in love with and wouldn’t mind marrying him if he ever proposed.

Although she’s much older than Asamoah, she emphasized during an interview that she’ll be the happiest woman in the world if Asamoah Gyan concurs to share a bed with her.

She fantasized about how heavily the former captain is endowed in the groin region and how it makes her yearn for him anytime she sees him dancing on the pitch anytime he scores a goal

It appears Auntie Bee’s confessions are not just empty statements but some type of fantasy she may want to fulfill.

In yet another fresh interview, she made a jaw-dropping revelation about her love giving a tall list of all the men she’s been intimate with.

According to her, she has seen and tasted the manhood of these men in different sizes.

She describes her relationship with Asamoah Gyan as unmatched.

    Source:GHPage

