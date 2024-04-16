Auntie Naa makes first statement after marriage, honeymoon – Here’s What She Said (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Weeks ago, it was reported that Ghanaian media personality Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, also known as Aunty Naa or Judge Kampala, tied the knot with a Ghanaian lawyer based in Canada.

The wedding was said to be an exclusive event held at a private location, with invitations extended to specific guests only.

According to insider information, Aunty Naa’s new husband is a successful lawyer with a thriving career, primarily based in Canada but frequently travelling to Ghana.

Aunty Naa, who was previously married to the well-known Ghanaian radio presenter Bonshayka, has been a prominent figure in the media industry for over a decade.

After enjoying her honeymoon, the radio goddess Auntie Naa has returned to her duties on the airwaves.

She appeared on the radio, looking very ecstatic and more beautiful, and thanked her ardent listeners and followers as she announced her return after tying the knot.

Auntie Naa expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Maame Frimpomaa Korankye, the host who sat in for her in her absence, for doing a great job.

