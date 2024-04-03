Aunty Naa shares first honeymoon video after secret marriage to rich Canada-based lawyer

- Advertisement -

Last week, award-winning Ghanaian female radio presenter born Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey but popularly called Aunty Naa, aka Judge Kampala, reportedly married a Ghanaian Canada-based lawyer.

According to reports, the award-winning radio presenter’s marriage was strictly by invitation hosted at a very coded location.

As disclosed by an insider who exclusively shared this juicy information with GhPage, Aunty Naa’s new husband is a well-established lawyer who has achieved a lot in life and he’s currently based in Canada but frequently visits Ghana.

As we all know, Aunty Naa was previously married to popular Ghanaian radio presenter simply known as Bonshayka.

Just like Aunty Naa, Boneshayka has been in the media for over a decade.

They decided to part ways on mutual agreement hence allowing each to remarry.

Following the news of Aunty Naa’s marriage, a new video that has been spotted on her Whatsapp status captures Aunty Naa on baecation in Dubai.

As seen in the new video, Aunty Naa was looking very glamorous and happy.

She captioned the video as; “Sometimes…just sometimes you need a baecation”

Watch the video below to know more…

