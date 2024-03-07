Aunty Naa Will Regret Coming to This World If She Tries Her Foolishness on Me- Oboy Siki Attacks

- Advertisement -

Controversial Kumawood actor Oboy Siki better known in the showbiz circles as Boys Boys has taken Aunty Naa to the cleaners.

Boys Boys says there is no sense in Ghanaians, especially ladies resorting to Aunty Naa instead of making the law take its due course.

Oboy Siki does not understand why Ghanaians have made Aunty so powerful that she acts as if she is the law herself.

Speaking in an interview on Gh Page with Rashard, the actor claims Aunty Naa dares not call him to interrogate him.

According to him, even if Aunty Naa gathers enough boldness to call him, she might regret calling him, adding that this is not something new to him because he has done it before.

“If you do not know the law and someone sends you to Aunty Naa you might panic. If you listen to the story, as an Assemblyman, you know a lot. So after sending it to the palace, he should have gone to the police station to report and take protection from them. The mistake they make is sending issues to Aunty Naa”, Oboy Siki said.

“She can never call me, I am saying this for everyone to say. If she calls me, she will regret coming to this world. I have done this before”, angry Oboy Siki stated.