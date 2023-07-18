type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAyisha Modi didn't make Abass Sariki popular - Diamond Appiah
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi didn’t make Abass Sariki popular – Diamond Appiah

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Abass-Sariki-Diamond-Appiah-and-Ayisha-Modi
Abass-Sariki-Diamond-Appiah-and-Ayisha-Modi
- Advertisement -

Entertainer and failed politician Diamond Appiah has joined in the conversation of who made Abass Sariki popular and a known person in Ghana.

Following Abass Sariki’s outburst he has nothing to do with social media commentator Ayisha Modi, some fans and netizens have called him out as ungrateful.

According to some of these people, Abass Sariki wouldn’t be known if not for the activities of Ayisha Modi who introduced him to the whole world as her husband though they are not officially married.

Also Read: Fans of Ayisha Modi descend on Abass Sariki for saying she is just a friend

Diamond Appiah whose name has been mentioned countless times by Ayisha Modi has come out to set the records straight by saying Ayisha Modi never played a role in Abass Sariki becoming a known figure in the country.

She explained that the name Abass Sariki has been known from way back before the introduction of Instagram because he was a famous land guard.

In an audio that has gone viral, she described Ayisha Modi as a Zongo borla bird who always likes to brag on Tiktok

Also Read: I’m the one who made you popular – Ayisha Modi’s beef with Abass Sariki escalates

Listen to the audio below:

She has vowed to come back with part 2 and we can’t wait to bring that to our cherished readers.

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 18, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    79.7 ° F
    79.7 °
    79.7 °
    80 %
    4.5mph
    75 %
    Tue
    79 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways