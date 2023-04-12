- Advertisement -

The Instagram Vampire Ayisha Modi got hacked some days ago.

Her account was taken over by some hackers who used her page to post 18+ rated content amid insulting other personalities.

Fans and followers were worried about some of the posts that were shared on the page and the kind of responses the hacker gave to comments.

This raised the flag that the account has been hacked as they knew Ayisha Modi regardless of her loudness online can’t go that tangent.

Good News, Modi has retrieved her account back after it got hacked. She announced via an Instagram Live video she made not long ago.

In Instagram Live, Ayisha Modi blamed Diamond Appiah for being behind the hackers who hacked her account.

