The die-hard fan of Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi aka She_loves_Stonebwoy has gone on a blasting spree after the manager of missing musician Castro reacted to her allegations on Sarkodie.

Tema-based rapper Sarkodie has been in the bad books of Ayisha Modi since his manager Angel Town issue with Stonebwoy months ago ahead of his Black Love virtual concert.

Ayisha Modi in a recent interview on Okay FM revealed that Sarkodie has never gone out to offer help to the family of Castro ever since he disappeared some years ago.

According to her, not only has Sarkodie failed to take care of the family of Castro but has also kept Castro’s share of the hit song “Adonai” when he knows very well that Castro invested into the music project adding that Sarkodie is a greedy person.

“Has he even given Castro’s mother GH500 before? This is a matter that has been on my heart for a long time and today I am asking him in your studio,” Ayisha quizzed.

The YouTube money, has he even given anyone some? But for me, when Sarkodie started his career, I knew he was greedy”.

Things took turns when UK-based Ghanaian music promoter, Nii Ofori Tackie known as Alordia granted an interview and explained that Sarkodie has been of great help to the family of Castro asking Ghanaians to disregard Ayisha’s comment.

In a new development, Ayisha has bared her teeth at Alordia stating he is telling lies and just defending Sarkodie to make him look good.

She insisted and maintained that Sarkodie has not done anything for the family of Castro while insulting people in the creative arts industry.

The Bhim die-hard fan angrily asked those in the creative arts industry to go out and learn how the music business is done in countries like Nigerian and the USA and stop being satisfied with the chicken change they receive from the government all the time.