type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ayisha Modi blasts industry persons after Alordia promotion exposed her about Sarkodie...
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi blasts industry persons after Alordia promotion exposed her about Sarkodie and Castro

By Qwame Benedict
Ayisha Modi blasts industry persons after Alordia promotion exposed her about Sarkodie and Castro
Castro-Sarkodie-Ayisha-Modi-Alordia
- Advertisement -

The die-hard fan of Bhim Nation president Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi aka She_loves_Stonebwoy has gone on a blasting spree after the manager of missing musician Castro reacted to her allegations on Sarkodie.

Tema-based rapper Sarkodie has been in the bad books of Ayisha Modi since his manager Angel Town issue with Stonebwoy months ago ahead of his Black Love virtual concert.

Ayisha Modi in a recent interview on Okay FM revealed that Sarkodie has never gone out to offer help to the family of Castro ever since he disappeared some years ago.

According to her, not only has Sarkodie failed to take care of the family of Castro but has also kept Castro’s share of the hit song “Adonai” when he knows very well that Castro invested into the music project adding that Sarkodie is a greedy person.

“Has he even given Castro’s mother GH500 before? This is a matter that has been on my heart for a long time and today I am asking him in your studio,” Ayisha quizzed.

The YouTube money, has he even given anyone some? But for me, when Sarkodie started his career, I knew he was greedy”.

Things took turns when UK-based Ghanaian music promoter, Nii Ofori Tackie known as Alordia granted an interview and explained that Sarkodie has been of great help to the family of Castro asking Ghanaians to disregard Ayisha’s comment.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

In a new development, Ayisha has bared her teeth at Alordia stating he is telling lies and just defending Sarkodie to make him look good.

She insisted and maintained that Sarkodie has not done anything for the family of Castro while insulting people in the creative arts industry.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

The Bhim die-hard fan angrily asked those in the creative arts industry to go out and learn how the music business is done in countries like Nigerian and the USA and stop being satisfied with the chicken change they receive from the government all the time.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

President Akufo-Addo caught on tape allegedly receiving $40,000 bribe

News Mr. Tabernacle -
H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated...
Read more

Bulldog sacked for the second time by Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Reports reaching us indicate that artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Special voting: Military officer records himself voting for Akufo-Addo(Video)

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A center has been mounted in each of the 275 constituencies of Ghana for the Special Voting exercise ongoing across the country.
Read more

I was accused of killing my husband – Queen Kamsi

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The official translator for the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Rev. Obofour who has been identified as Queen Kamsi has shared...
Read more

Victoria Lebene accused of cheating on her husband with her gym instructor

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Actress Victoria Lebene who is now married to blogger Eugene Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa has been accused by a netizen of cheating on...
Read more

Pastor Love finally speaks on death reports

Lifestyle Lizbeth Brown -
The ex-husband of Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, known as Pastor Love has finally responded to claims that he has been paralyzed...
Read more

Election 2020: John Mahama to be declared the winner after the polls – Ustaz Shamuna

Politics Qwame Benedict -
Popular Islamic cleric and Numerologist Mallam Ustaz Shamuna has predicted victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming 7th...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News