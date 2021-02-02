type here...
By Qwame Benedict
The unofficial spokesperson for Bhim Nation President Ayisha Modi is currently trending on social media following her ongoing feud with Shatta Wale.

We are just a month down in 2021 and Ayisha Modi and Shatta Wale have decided to be the first people to start a beef.

Ayisha incurred the wrath of Shatta Wale after accusing him of so many things including sleeping with his own cousin.

Shatta Wale in his response called out Ayisha alleging that she is also going around and chasing married men.

Well, Ayisha has responded to these claims and has posted a photo of her husband.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted a photo of herself with Abass Sariki who she claimed is her husband.

She captioned the photo: “DON’T SAY WHAT U DON’T KNOW. I TAKE UR GODFATHER IF YOU WILL DIE! DIE. YOU TALK ANYHOW WITHOUT GETTING UR FACTS RIGHT. YOUR GODFATHER IS MY BELOVED HUSBAND SO START DYING NOW FAST FAST! HAPPY PRE VALENTINE BABE.”

See screenshot of her post below:

Well, Abass Sariki might not be known to people but he is a serious land guard in Accra and is feared by many.

Source:GHPAGE

