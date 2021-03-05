Ayisha Modi sends heartfelt message to Stonebwoy on his birthday

- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has celebrated Stonebwoy on his birthday with a warming message in appreciation of the friendship they have.

Stonebwoy’s number 1 stan took her Instagram and put together some words in honour of the acclaimed Dancehall artist.

She professed her love for Stonebwoy’s brilliant, funny and thoughtful personality and wished him well in the future.

Stonebwoy and Ayisha enjoy almost a sister-brother relationship and the latter’s gesture although expected is special.

Along with her message, she shared a rare picture of Stonebwoy looking dapper in an ash suit.

”Happy birthday ?????to my Dear Brother! Thank you for being such a great brother. I cherish our relationship more than you will ever know. A toast to you, for the brilliant, funny, thoughtful person you are. With each year that passes, I love ? you even more. Have a great day brother ?????. You have been an awesome friend, support and guide in my life. I am the luckiest person in the world ? to have a loving ? and caring brother like ? you?. I wish you long life with good health ???. BHIMNATION FOR LIFE ??BHIMNATION TO THE WORLD ? @stonebwoyb,” her post was captioned.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa reportedly stay up all night just to be the first to wish her husband a happy birthday.

Ain’t that sweet?