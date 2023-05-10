type here...
Ayisha Modi insults Dr Likee on TikTok Live -
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi insults Dr Likee on TikTok Live – [VIDEO]

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Beef Goddess Ayisha Modi has blasted and insulted Dr Likee on TikTok Live while speaking with him and other Kumawood stars.

Ayisha Modi put Dr Likee (Ras Nene) on the blast for not honouring her invitation to her enstoolment.

She without mincing words dropped heavy punches at actor Dr Likee for his absence on the big day.

Ayisha Modi and blogger GH Mouthpiece have been enstooled queens of Sowutoum in the Central Region.

An illustrious ceremony was held in the Sowutuom Palace Sunday, January 29, 2023, to officially invest the two popular loudmouth internet personalities with regal power.

Videos obtained by GHPage show an amazing display of the rich Ga culture accompanied by a grand durbar as the two went through various traditional rites of their enstoolment.

Ayisha Modi, born Ayishetu Osekre Aryeetey, and GH Mouthpiece, whose real name is Rita Asuamah, were decorated with royal paraphernalia that set out their royalty.

The duo was clad in an all-white two-piece cloth wrapped around their body and shoulder with matching headwraps and beads around their wrists and necks.

In the live TikTok video, Dr Likee looked a bit disgraced but decided not to mind Ayisha cos he was not ready to take issues high.

Dr Likee playfully asked her to give him her number but Ayisha Modi replied that whenever she calls he rarely answers the call.

Ayisha in the video revealed that she once gave Dr Likee an amount of money to produce his first-ever movie.

    Source:GHPAGE

