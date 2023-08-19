Ayisha Modi is using Tracey Boakye to cover up Cecilia Dapaah’s case – Insider

- Advertisement -

It looks like the fracas between Ayisha Modi and Tracey Boakye is not dying anytime soon as another insider from the cameo of the ace actress has come out to accuse her of taking taking from some big men to divert attention from the ongoing Cecilia Dapaah scandal.

The Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi has been on an accusation spree as she alleges all manner of things against Tracey who happens to be friends with Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to the insider, Modi has been paid by some big wings in government to create an issue with other celebrities so as to divert attention from the hype gathered around the stolen money scandal involving the former minister for sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah.

However, the reports claims this plan will be foiled as the loyal fans of Tracey Boakye will step up and defend their star to the end.

