Ayisha Modi who has vowed to fight controversial Afia Schwarzenegger until 2032 has hit back again and has promised to release the original WASSCE results of her twins James and John.

According to Ayisha who used to be a close friend of Afia Schwar, James and John gained admission into Legon through dubious means because they had failed their SHS exams.

Sharing a screenshot, it revealed that she was giving someone 48hours to make sure the boys are sacked from the school to make ways for more qualified students who failed to make it into the university.

Sharing the screenshot she added the caption: “I give you just one month else I will expose you and those ministers that helped you to take names of innocent brilliant children off the list for the names of your children to be added, I will say it again you will go down drastically with your useless life, queenafiaschwarzenegger you will be invisible like a thin air in this country and Ghanaians will worship me for the good work I have done. The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. It will defend itself”.

Screenshot below:

