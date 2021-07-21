- Advertisement -

Rev. Mrs Ciara Antwi, the wife of renowned preacher Rev. Obofour, has subtly reacted to the staggering allegations made against her in the ongoing feud between social commentator Ayisha Modi and actress Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwar, while throwing shots at Ayisha Modi on social media alleged that the latter fingers with the wife of a certain popular pastor she’s very close to, in return for favour and monetary benefits.

Although she did not mention names, this statement raised many eyebrows as Ayisha is well known to be very close to the family of Rev. Obofour and his wife, Bofowaa, who she describes as her Godmother.

Ayisha, in a sharp rebuttal, lambasted Afia Schwar for deliberately disrespecting Bofowaa and attempting to drag her into their fight.

However, in what seems like a response to the allegations, Bofowaa suggested that she has learned a lesson from the “ungrateful” demeanour of Afia Schwar.

She captioned a couple of videos she shared on Instagram saying: “Don’t be angry with the people who don’t have the capacity to change. You can never change one’s character no matter how hard they try to hide it.

“Don’t bite the hands that once fed you. Be good enough to forgive someone but don’t be stupid enough to give them your audience. l love you all.”

Click HERE to watch the video