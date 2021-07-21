type here...
GhPageNewsAyisha vs Afia saga: 'Don’t bite the hands that once fed you'...
News

Ayisha vs Afia saga: ‘Don’t bite the hands that once fed you’ – Rev. Obofour’s wife speaks

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Rev. Mrs Ciara Antwi, the wife of renowned preacher Rev. Obofour, has subtly reacted to the staggering allegations made against her in the ongoing feud between social commentator Ayisha Modi and actress Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwar, while throwing shots at Ayisha Modi on social media alleged that the latter fingers with the wife of a certain popular pastor she’s very close to, in return for favour and monetary benefits.

Although she did not mention names, this statement raised many eyebrows as Ayisha is well known to be very close to the family of Rev. Obofour and his wife, Bofowaa, who she describes as her Godmother.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Ayisha, in a sharp rebuttal, lambasted Afia Schwar for deliberately disrespecting Bofowaa and attempting to drag her into their fight.

However, in what seems like a response to the allegations, Bofowaa suggested that she has learned a lesson from the “ungrateful” demeanour of Afia Schwar.

She captioned a couple of videos she shared on Instagram saying: “Don’t be angry with the people who don’t have the capacity to change. You can never change one’s character no matter how hard they try to hide it.

“Don’t bite the hands that once fed you. Be good enough to forgive someone but don’t be stupid enough to give them your audience. l love you all.”

Click HERE to watch the video

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
76.9 ° F
76.9 °
76.9 °
78 %
3.3mph
68 %
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News