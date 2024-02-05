Baby Maxin lists birthday wishes and plans to her mother – Ghanaians beam with smile over adorable video

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian actor and TV personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown’s daughter, Maxim will in few days clock her 5th birthday and she has loads of wishes on her chest.

While preparations are ongoing to celebrate her happiest day, she has listed a number of things she wants for her birthday and also described how she expects the day to go.

According to the bubbly young lady, she wants a big party with her schoolmates present.

However, she specifically noted that she it should be all girls party but would allow one guy known as Ato to attend the party.

When asked about the gift she wants for the day, Maxin listed her usual dolls, a cake and a small house.

Check out the adorable video below