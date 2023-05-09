Baking a Healthier Future: The ‘Soy Flour for Bread and More’ campaign returns to Ghana

- Advertisement -

The American Soybean Association’s World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (ASA/WISHH) is set to continue the ‘Soy Flour for Bread & More’ campaign in Ghana this year. This campaign, in collaboration with Yedent Agro Group of Companies, aims to promote the use of soy flour in baking across Ghana.

Developed and implemented by The Little Cow Consulting Limited, this year’s campaign kickstarts on 9th May 2023 and includes the second edition of the highly successful ‘Baking with Soy’ training program and a robust social media campaign.

The ‘Baking with Soy’ training program is designed to train commercial bakers on how to incorporate soy flour into their baking recipes. This results in baked goods that not only have a longer shelf life but also an improved texture and nutritional value. The program will feature eight training sessions held between May and December in four different areas of Ghana, including Accra, Tema, Sunyani, and Cape Coast.

Participants will engage in practical sessions on incorporating soy flour into their baking to create exciting new recipes. Additionally, consumers will have the opportunity to sample these soya-enhanced pastries at street sampling activations throughout the campaign.

Last year, the campaign successfully trained forty-one (41) bakers from six different regions in Ghana and also included street sampling activations that reached over 2000 people nationwide.

Building on this success, the ‘Soy Flour for Bread & More’ campaign is set to continue to increase awareness of the nutritional benefits of soy flour and encourage its use in baking throughout Ghana with the regional trainings. It will be complemented by a vibrant social media awareness campaign on @everythingsoy – the official Facebook and Instagram campaign pages. So, get ready to discover the joy of soy in your baked goods!