Davido’s account with Wema Bank has been frozen following the influx of funds in his account on Wednesday morning.

The Nigerian superstar took over the trends on Twitter after he challenged his friends and colleagues he had helped with hit songs to send him 1 million naira each ahead of his 29th birthday.

Many of his friends came through with a bunch of donations in hours, officially making Davido 140 million naira (over $300,000) richer than he was earlier in the day.

Initially, his goal was to hit N100 million ($242,000) but he exceeded the target in a matter of six hours, sending a suspicion alarm to his bankers.

Davido has been sharing his updated bank account balance every few minutes on Twitter and screenshots posted online show debit transactions on the account has been restricted.

This means the Nigerian Afrobeats artiste cannot withdraw the funds he has accumulated so far until the bank is satisfied that the monies came from legitimate sources.

Take a look at the account status in the top right corner of the screenshot below

Davido, while putting up the post soliciting funds on Twitter on Wednesday, said that he needed the money to clear his Rolls-Royce, and he met his goal, surpassing that amount.

He’s still going too, telling people that there’s no end in sight and encouraging them to continue sending him money.

See a list of celebrities who contributed below.

Zlatan Ibile – 1,000,000

Ikorodu Bois – 5,000

Richie Richie – 1,000,000

Mr Eazi – 1,000,000

Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed

E Money – Undisclosed

Kolaqalagbo – 1,000,000

Aluya Richie – 1,000,000

Chike – 1,000,000

Nengi – 1,000,000

Money Maker – 1,000,000

Sir Banko – 1,000,000

Adekunle Gold – 1,000,000

Evih – 1,000,000

Peruzzi – 1,000,000

Mr Peak – 1,000,000

Teni – 1,000,000

Akin Alabi – Undisclosed

Baba Ali – 1,500,000

Charles of Play – 1,000,000

Cubana Chief Priest – 1,000,000

Naira Marley – 1,000,000

Patoranking – Undisclosed

Obi Cubana – Undisclosed

Femi Otedola – Undisclosed

Nasboi – Undisclosed

M.I. Abaga – 1,000,000

Eniola Badmus – 1,000,000

Sydney Talker – 1,000,000

Ubi Franklin – 1,000,000

Dorathy – Undisclosed

Phyno -1,000,000

MC Galaxy – 3,000,000

Don Jazzy – Undisclosed

Focalistic – 1,000,000

Rahman Jago – Cryptocurrency