Davido’s account with Wema Bank has been frozen following the influx of funds in his account on Wednesday morning.
The Nigerian superstar took over the trends on Twitter after he challenged his friends and colleagues he had helped with hit songs to send him 1 million naira each ahead of his 29th birthday.
Many of his friends came through with a bunch of donations in hours, officially making Davido 140 million naira (over $300,000) richer than he was earlier in the day.
Initially, his goal was to hit N100 million ($242,000) but he exceeded the target in a matter of six hours, sending a suspicion alarm to his bankers.
Davido has been sharing his updated bank account balance every few minutes on Twitter and screenshots posted online show debit transactions on the account has been restricted.
This means the Nigerian Afrobeats artiste cannot withdraw the funds he has accumulated so far until the bank is satisfied that the monies came from legitimate sources.
Take a look at the account status in the top right corner of the screenshot below
Davido, while putting up the post soliciting funds on Twitter on Wednesday, said that he needed the money to clear his Rolls-Royce, and he met his goal, surpassing that amount.
He’s still going too, telling people that there’s no end in sight and encouraging them to continue sending him money.
See a list of celebrities who contributed below.
Zlatan Ibile – 1,000,000
Ikorodu Bois – 5,000
Richie Richie – 1,000,000
Mr Eazi – 1,000,000
Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed
E Money – Undisclosed
Kolaqalagbo – 1,000,000
Aluya Richie – 1,000,000
Chike – 1,000,000
Nengi – 1,000,000
Money Maker – 1,000,000
Sir Banko – 1,000,000
Adekunle Gold – 1,000,000
Evih – 1,000,000
Peruzzi – 1,000,000
Mr Peak – 1,000,000
Teni – 1,000,000
Akin Alabi – Undisclosed
Baba Ali – 1,500,000
Charles of Play – 1,000,000
Cubana Chief Priest – 1,000,000
Naira Marley – 1,000,000
Patoranking – Undisclosed
Obi Cubana – Undisclosed
Femi Otedola – Undisclosed
Nasboi – Undisclosed
M.I. Abaga – 1,000,000
Eniola Badmus – 1,000,000
Sydney Talker – 1,000,000
Ubi Franklin – 1,000,000
Dorathy – Undisclosed
Phyno -1,000,000
MC Galaxy – 3,000,000
Don Jazzy – Undisclosed
Focalistic – 1,000,000
Rahman Jago – Cryptocurrency