Bank of Ghana suspends license of Zeepay Ghana
Business

Bank of Ghana suspends license of Zeepay Ghana

Why did Bank of Ghana suspended Zeepay's license?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The Bank of Ghana has fined Zeepay Ghana Limited for failing to use the average interbank exchange rate published by the Ghana Association of Banks and the Bank of Ghana for the conversion of settlement funds into the local currency.

In addition, the Central Bank has suspended the forex licence of Zeepay from November 27, 2023 to December 8, 2023, for violation of sections 3(1) and 15 (3) of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723).

A statement issued by the Bank of Ghana said Zeepay breached clause 7.3(a) of the Inward Remittance law.

“Clause 7.3(a) states as follows that the settlement bank shall “use the average interbank exchange rate published by the Ghana Association of Banks on the day the transfer is received or as prescribed by Bank of Ghana for the conversion of settlement funds into local currency,” it said.

It further cautioned forex market players including banks, forex bureaus, forex brokers, Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers (DEMIs), Enhanced Payment Service Providers (EPSPs) and Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) to adhere strictly to the applicable forex market regulations and guidelines.

