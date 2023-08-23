type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsInternational Sports"Operation feed yourself": Barcelona to remove breakfast for players to save money
International Sports

“Operation feed yourself”: Barcelona to remove breakfast for players to save money

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Barcelona will reportedly remove the breakfast menu on offer, in a bid to reduce expenses and save money.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Barcelona have decided to remove the breakfast menu on offer to the youth players in a bid to save money.

The report claims that the youth players have not been taking advantage of the breakfast meals on offer, which has rendered club president Joan Laporta to conclude that it is an unjustified expense.

It is no secret that the Blaugrana have been facing financial difficulties for a few years, forcing the club to make unpopular decisions to keep the lights on. 

In the summer of 2021, they had to let Lionel Messi leave the club as a free agent after they failed to renew his contract. They tried to bring their record scorer back earlier this summer, but could not find the funds to finance his free transfer.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

In 2022, the club were forced to activate ‘economic levers’ to allow them sign new players and pay wages but the levers have since run out, leaving them in a precarious position.

TODAY

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
3.5mph
100 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways