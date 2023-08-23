“Operation feed yourself”: Barcelona to remove breakfast for players to save money

- Advertisement -

Barcelona will reportedly remove the breakfast menu on offer, in a bid to reduce expenses and save money.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Barcelona have decided to remove the breakfast menu on offer to the youth players in a bid to save money.

The report claims that the youth players have not been taking advantage of the breakfast meals on offer, which has rendered club president Joan Laporta to conclude that it is an unjustified expense.

It is no secret that the Blaugrana have been facing financial difficulties for a few years, forcing the club to make unpopular decisions to keep the lights on.

In the summer of 2021, they had to let Lionel Messi leave the club as a free agent after they failed to renew his contract. They tried to bring their record scorer back earlier this summer, but could not find the funds to finance his free transfer.

In 2022, the club were forced to activate ‘economic levers’ to allow them sign new players and pay wages but the levers have since run out, leaving them in a precarious position.