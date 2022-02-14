type here...
GhPageLifestyle"I bath only once a day, I will never marry a man...
Lifestyle

“I bath only once a day, I will never marry a man who will force to bathe twice” – Josephine of Date Rush reveals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

I find it very awkward as to how Yep Josephine of Date Rush season 6 fame proudly told the whole world that she’s a dirty woman.

According to the TV reality star, she baths only once a day hence it will be very difficult for her to settle down with a man who will force her to bathe twice.

Whiles speaking during yesterday’s episode of the show, Josephine emphatically turned down the proposal of one of the male contestants who insisted his wife must bathe twice.

As shamelessly disclosed by her, she finds it very tedious to clean her body twice so she will settle down with a guy who also adores filthiness like her.

Viewers of the show have since roasted and blasted her for searching for love while she doesn’t observe personal hygiene.

Watch the video below to know…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 14, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    86 ° F
    86 °
    86 °
    64 %
    2.4mph
    79 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News