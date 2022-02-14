“I bath only once a day, I will never marry a man who will force to bathe twice” – Josephine of Date Rush reveals (Video)

- Advertisement -

I find it very awkward as to how Yep Josephine of Date Rush season 6 fame proudly told the whole world that she’s a dirty woman.

According to the TV reality star, she baths only once a day hence it will be very difficult for her to settle down with a man who will force her to bathe twice.

Whiles speaking during yesterday’s episode of the show, Josephine emphatically turned down the proposal of one of the male contestants who insisted his wife must bathe twice.

As shamelessly disclosed by her, she finds it very tedious to clean her body twice so she will settle down with a guy who also adores filthiness like her.

Viewers of the show have since roasted and blasted her for searching for love while she doesn’t observe personal hygiene.

