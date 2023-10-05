- Advertisement -

The campaign team of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has accused Vice President Dr. Bawumia of being the brain behind Chairman Wontumi’s recently held press conference.

Chairman Wontumi yesterday held a press conference in the Ashanti Region where he promised to cause the arrest of Hon Kennedy Agyapong if he dared threaten him again.

According to Chairman Wontumi, that was the same statement the MP made that led to the death of Ahmed Suale years ago and he(Wontumi) wasn’t going to take it lightly should he be threatened by him again.

But in a rebuttal by the team members of Hon Kennedy Agyapong, they stated that the comments made by Chairman Wontumi are just wild allegations and he has no proof to back them.

The team who also organized a press conference mentioned that Chairman Wontumi’s press conference was organized on the orders of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The team mentioned that the conference was held at the office of the Vice President in the Ashanti Region which clearly means that he(Dr. Bawumia) is the brain behind it and he did that to score political points so he could triumph over Kennedy in their November elections.

Watch the Press conference below:

The campaign team of Hon Kennedy Agyapong mentioned that Chairman Wontumi is still a small boy as stated by their candidate and he can do his worse adding that they are ready to take him on.