BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye emerges as winner of maiden ‘BBNaija All Stars’ season – VIDEO

Who won BBNaija All Stars game and what was the cash prize?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The rejected stone, Ilebaye has emerged as the winner of the maiden edition of BBNaija All Stars and walks home with 120 million Naira.

The last two came down to Ilebaye and Mercy a former winner, making it the very first time in the history of Big Brother Naija that two women will emerge as the top two.

This was her first time as a finalist after her time on the Level-Up season lasted only 3 weeks and she claimed the ultimate crown this time around.

Mercy automatically became the first runner-up for the season. She was a housemate and the winner of the Pepper Dem season which makes this her second time as a finalist.

Cee-C was the final eviction for the night as she made her exit as the second runner-up. She was previously a housemate and the first runner-up in the Double Wahala season.

She gained her place as the finalist by winning the very hectic Black Envelope search.

Watch her crowning moment below

