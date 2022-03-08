BBNaija star Mercy Eke’s bashed after her intimate bedroom video hits the internet

- Advertisement -

Mercy Eke, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has generated controversy on social media after showing her rear for free.

Mercy Eke was spotted flaunting off her rear in a Snapchat video, and Nigerians have dragged her to degradation over the footage.

While some criticized the BBNaija winner for being devoid of substance and dignity, others said that she no longer has any privacy.

Some admirers also recalled the influencer’s assertion that she had a dream a few months back in which she was preaching the gospel and winning souls for God.

Some of the harsh comments she received are as follows:

houseofdera_wholesales wrote: “mercy u don pass this nonsense”

Mrs_marycordis wrote: This our private parts no get privacy anymore. Kim k na u cause am

chizzy_da_queen wrote: Honestly she lacks content and decency..Tacha can never do this

thatbigcutesandy wrote: “No self value anymore , no self worth , no regards for their so called body …… Everything is about clout, fame , and to keep being relevance , giving up on morals and self worth . Do they think social media forgets ? Like , can and would she be proud of herself in 10years from now , in seeing this ,? What a shameful shame”

Check Out Video below: