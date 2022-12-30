- Advertisement -

Reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang has announced she’s expecting her first child.

Queen who was a housemate in Big Brother Naija Season six shared maternity photos on her Instagram page.

Expressing her excitement, she said her long-awaited dream of becoming a mother has finally come true and that she cannot wait to welcome her bundle of joy.

The caption to the photos read; “Looking forward to begin this journey would be the best part of my life. It’s the dream of every woman to be a mother and I’ve had this dream for long, I’m grateful to God for this wonderful experience and for keeping me basking in his euphoria. The journey hasn’t been what the movies made it seem like. My experience I will share soon. For now I can’t wait to be a mom …”