GhPageEntertainmentBBNaija star Rico Swavey confirmed dead
Entertainment

BBNaija star Rico Swavey confirmed dead

By Lizbeth Brown
Rico Swavey
Former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Patrick Fakoya, popularly Known as Rico Swavey, has reportedly passed away.

According to reports, Rico Swavey was involved in a ghastly accident a few days ago and has been on life support since the crash.

In an Instagram post, fellow Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre confirmed his demise.

Tobi shared a picture of himself and Rico with the caption; “This is how I will always remember you. Rest in peace my brother. Thanks to all for your prayers, donations and care. God knows best”.

Rico was a housemate in the Big Brother Naija Season 3 (Double Wahala)

    Source:Ghpage

    Thursday, October 13, 2022
