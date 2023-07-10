type here...
Entertainment

“Be a good boy, no more diss songs” – Kwame Sefa Kayi tells Sarkodie on his birthday [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Ace broadcast journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi today [Monday 10 July 2023] sent out a birthday message to Sarkodie as the rapper turns a year old.

Interestingly, the birthday shout-out which was done on his “Kokrokoo” morning show on Peace FM carried a word of advice to the musician who was recently in the news over his estranged relationship with actress Yvonne Nelson.

The drama stoked by Yvonne’s memoir, in which she claimed Sarkodie forced her to commit an abortion, saw the rapper going into the booth to reply to her with distasteful words in a song he titled Try Me.

On that score, Mr Kayi, who is touted as ‘Chairman General’ of morning shows in Ghana, advised Sarkodie to be on his best behaviour and stay away from negativity.

He hilariously also urged the rapper not to release songs that are derogatory as an attempt to respond to his detractors, making a thinly veiled reference to his response to Yvonne Nelson.

Watch the video below

Born Michael Owusu Addo on July 10, 1985, the BET award-winning rapper turns 38 years today.

As expected, fans and celebrity friends have flooded their social media timelines with his pictures and goodwill messages.

    Source:GHPage

