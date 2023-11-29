Be careful about your friends, they can end your life – Oteele advises Dr Likee (Video)

- Advertisement -

In a recent interview with Poleeno Multimedia, popular Kumwood actor and skit maker, Oteele sounded a note of caution to fellow content creator and TikTok sensation, Dr Likee.



The actor, known for his comedic roles, expressed concern about the potential dangers lurking around Dr Likee and advised him to be wary of those claiming to be friends.

Oteele’s warning stemmed from his belief that not all individuals around Dr Likee have his best interests at heart.



In the interview, Oteele suggested that the success and popularity of Dr Likee, who is widely regarded as the king of GH TikTok and YouTube have attracted envy from some of those in his social circle.

“Dr Likee should be very careful of his friends because not all of them want the best for him,” Oteele cautioned during the interview.



He went on to claim that a significant number of individuals close to Dr Likee harbour feelings of envy, and their apparent support might mask darker intentions.

According to Oteele, the success and acclaim that Dr Likee enjoys have generated a degree of resentment among certain acquaintances, raising concerns about their true motives.



Oteele’s words of caution were underscored by a stark warning that some individuals, seemingly cheering Dr Likee on, might be harbouring ill intentions and could potentially pose a threat to his well-being.

