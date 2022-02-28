- Advertisement -

Artiste manager and the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment Lawrence Asiamah Hanson known in showbiz circles are Bulldog has charged Gospel artists to beat up pastors who fail to pay them after their service.

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV, he mentioned that just as Jesus Christ charged on people who were gambling in the temple, it high time Gospel musicians in the country adopt that strategy.

According to him, Jesus Christ hated foolishness hence the decision to beat up people messing his father’s house.

He went on to say that, that should be the same thing when pastors are dealing with musicians who come to their churches to perform.

Bulldog said: “Beat the Pastors and destroy instruments if they fail to pay after performing in their churches”

For sometime now, Gospel musicians have been speaking out and accusing some Pastors of always failing to pay them for their services after performing in their churches.

According to them, they are always told that God has seen the good works they are doing and their rewards are in Heaven.