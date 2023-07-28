type here...
Beautiful moment as Shatta Wale gives free promo to Michy on social media after releasing her new song

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Shatta-Wale and Michy having fun douring their dating times
Shatta-Wale and Michy
Shatta Wale has received praise on social media for publicly supporting his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Shatta Michy on her new song project.

The dancehall musician went all out on Facebook as he rallied support for the mother of his son Majesty who just released her new single.

Although the two are no longer together, it seems the beautiful bond they shared has not faded away completely as the former couple finds ways to compliment each other on one’s achievements.

In a bid to win more hearts and fans for Michy’s musical career, Wale shared a link to a streaming platform while asking his fans and followers to show support for Michy.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote “Guys kindly support Michy on her new song for me .. Anyone that can sing from A-Z is getting 2k from me for Freeeee!!!! Thank you”

This unexpected yet awe-inspiring gesture from the self-acclaimed “King of African Dancehall” caught the attention of Michy who also expressed her gratitude.

In response to the post, she said: “I don blow. Thank you baby daddy”

Source:GHPage

