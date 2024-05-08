type here...
Beautiful moment woman gets marriage proposal on her 61st birthday

Netizens have been left astonished as a Nigerian woman got a marriage proposal on her 61st birthday, raising the hope of those who are still yet to get married.

Trending pictures on social media show the celebratory moment the woman was cheering and jubilating with her friends when they suddenly brought her attention to the proposal.

She turned around and discovered her partner on his knee with a proposal ring, professing his love to her.

The viral photos show her friends embracing and celebrating her as they inclined her to accept his proposal.

Massive jubilation ensued immediately after she accepted her partner’s marriage proposal. The majority emerged to film the romantic moment as it became a double celebration.

Source:GHpage

